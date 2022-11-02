Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.