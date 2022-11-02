Ventas (VTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,613,000 after buying an additional 131,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after acquiring an additional 761,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ventas by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,296,000 after buying an additional 194,097 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 731,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,554,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

