Verra Mobility Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Verra Mobility in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Verra Mobility’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

VRRM opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 59.18%. The business had revenue of $187.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.76 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,933,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,351 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,975,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 11,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 837,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth approximately $10,935,000.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

