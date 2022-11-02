Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,178 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Credicorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Credicorp Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE BAP opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.82. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $108.05 and a one year high of $182.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.