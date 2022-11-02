Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,431 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. PETERS & COMPAN reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT Announces Dividend

NYSE:EQT opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

