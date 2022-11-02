Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,788,416 shares of company stock worth $107,722,892 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

