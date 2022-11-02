Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

