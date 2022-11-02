Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,990 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

NYSE:DLR opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average is $123.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

