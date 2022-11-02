Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 7,449 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after purchasing an additional 834,564 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,232,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,036,000 after acquiring an additional 85,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

