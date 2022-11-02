Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $110.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

