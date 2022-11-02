Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.