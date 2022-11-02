Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 110.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after acquiring an additional 676,627 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.77.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

