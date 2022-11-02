Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $670,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 218.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.98. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

