Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after buying an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Celanese by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,364,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Celanese by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,880,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.