Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Edison International by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Edison International Stock Up 0.8 %

Edison International Announces Dividend

EIX opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.