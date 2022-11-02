Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,062. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

