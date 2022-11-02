Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $770,000 in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

