Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $795,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

