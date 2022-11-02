Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,928 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $24,181,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Stephens lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.