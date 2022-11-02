Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 610 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

