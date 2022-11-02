Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Block by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 141.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,344,000 after buying an additional 122,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Block by 12.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Block by 10.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,699,000 after buying an additional 87,461 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.46.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,890,038.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,999 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $218,385.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,996.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $36,890,038.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 355,508 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 2.43. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $255.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

