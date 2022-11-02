Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 18,411 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,411 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $20.59.

