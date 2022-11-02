Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 628 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 310.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 292.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 363.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in BlackLine by 293.5% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,464,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

BlackLine Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ BL opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $198,510. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.