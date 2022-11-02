Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after acquiring an additional 334,181 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $630,307,000 after acquiring an additional 212,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,503,000 after buying an additional 162,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after buying an additional 445,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $173.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.31. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

