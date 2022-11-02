Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in NetApp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in NetApp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

