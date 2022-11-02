Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,266 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,340.00.

RIO opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

