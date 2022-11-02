Viad (VVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Viad to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.76. Viad had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viad Stock Performance

VVI opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. Viad has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.96 million, a PE ratio of -22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Viad by 21.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Viad by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

