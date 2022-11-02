Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,471,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,585,616.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32.

On Thursday, August 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.96. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

