Vital Farms (VITL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 22.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth $137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 903.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vital Farms Company Profile

VITL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

