Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,167,000 after buying an additional 1,389,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,726,000 after buying an additional 729,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,699,000 after buying an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,659,000 after buying an additional 232,626 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.48 and a 200 day moving average of $161.68.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

