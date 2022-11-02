Walker & Dunlop (WD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD opened at $90.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.26. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $156.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

