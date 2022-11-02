Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.68

Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 1136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th.

Washington Federal Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 18,727.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 41,013 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 652.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 208,686 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

