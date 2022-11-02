Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 2seventy bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.79). The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($8.32) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSVT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $15.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 496.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.76%. The business’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other 2seventy bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $67,386.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $89,248.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,861,336.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $67,386.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,058 shares of company stock valued at $195,701. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,549,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

