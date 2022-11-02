Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.98) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.13). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Kempen & Co lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of YMAB opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

