Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Trading Down 4.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $33.97 and last traded at $34.03. 42,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,177,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Western Digital Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

