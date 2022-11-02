Westlake (WLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. On average, analysts expect Westlake to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westlake Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.07.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 1.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Westlake by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Recommended Stories

