Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 108,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 59,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,397 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 668,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,883,071,000 after acquiring an additional 360,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $171.69. The company has a market cap of $375.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

