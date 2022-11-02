William Blair Weighs in on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for OneSpaWorld’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSW. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.42 million, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.92. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $2,699,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,225,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 89,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,931,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

