Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $111.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wolfspeed traded as low as $80.08 and last traded at $81.35. 69,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,072,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WOLF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.18.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wolfspeed Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 400.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.