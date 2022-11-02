Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $111.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wolfspeed traded as low as $80.08 and last traded at $81.35. 69,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,072,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WOLF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wolfspeed Stock Down 2.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.54.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.