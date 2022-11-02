Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

AEAE stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

