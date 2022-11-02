Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYU – Get Rating) by 361.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monterey Bio Acquisition were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000.

NASDAQ MTRYU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.45.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

