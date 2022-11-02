Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chain Bridge I were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at $1,314,000.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBRGU opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

