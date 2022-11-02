Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 3,113 Shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Merger were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACXU. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Pioneer Merger Price Performance

PACXU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.