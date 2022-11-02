Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 4,313 Shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPU – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMAPU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Company Profile

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

