Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,874 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period.

Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.2981 dividend. This is a boost from Templeton Dragon Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

