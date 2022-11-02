Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU – Get Rating) by 263.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Tastemaker Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

TMKRU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

