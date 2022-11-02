Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $96,000 Stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative International Acquisition were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,058,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOACU opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

