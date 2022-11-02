Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 948,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 34,423 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,096,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 87,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

