Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 528,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLINR opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

