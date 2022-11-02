Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,569 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFSU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at about $629,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

CFFSU stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

